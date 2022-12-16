CSL, uniQure hemophilia B gene therapy gets EMA panel nod for approval in EU

Dec. 16, 2022 8:57 AM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE), CSLLY, CMXHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

DNA molecule

Artur Plawgo

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting conditional marketing authorization to CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) uniQure's (NASDAQ:QURE) one-time gene therapy Hemgenix to treat severe and moderately severe Hemophilia B (congenital Factor IX deficiency) in adult patients without a history of Factor IX inhibitors.
  • Last month, the FDA approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec), which was then priced at $3.5M, making it the most expensive medicine in the world.
  • Hemophilia B is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which patients have insufficient levels of a blood protein called factor IX, which helps in clotting of blood.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was based on data from a trial called HOPE-B, uniQure said on Friday in a press release.
  • The CHMP said Hemgenix is the first gene therapy for treating severe and moderately severe Hemophilia B was supported through EMA's PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme.
  • Hemgenix is an adeno-associated virus serotype 5 (AAV5)-based gene therapy replaces the missing coagulation factor IX required for proper clotting of a patient's blood.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.