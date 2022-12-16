CSW Industrials provides updates to share repurchase program and revolving credit facility
Dec. 16, 2022 8:51 AM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) authorized a new $100M share repurchase program, which replaces the existing $100M program. Under the company’s prior programs, the company has repurchased 1.9M shares to date.
- The repurchase program expires on December 31, 2024
- The company also amended its existing $400M revolving credit facility that contained a $150 million accordion feature, to utilize a portion of the accordion feature, thus increasing the commitment from $400M to $500M, and concurrently reduced the available incremental accordion by a corresponding amount.
- The company expects to employ the incremental commitment for general corporate purposes and to support its strategic growth initiatives.
- The additional commitment further bolsters liquidity and provides additional flexibility to execute the fiscal 2024 plan.
- The company also reaffirms commitment to capital allocation strategy previously published.
- The company targets a sustained leverage ratio of 1x to 3x total debt to EBITDA and retains the flexibility to exceed the maximum sustained leverage ratio for a limited time to support strategic investment opportunities.
