Athenex exits 503B sterile compounding business
Dec. 16, 2022 8:42 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) has announced the exit of its 503B sterile compounding business.
- 503B product sales accounted for ~19% of Athenex’s total product sales in the third quarter of 2022.
- The Co. will continue to focus on creating value by advancing its cell therapy pipeline as well as monetizing non-core assets.
- “The decision to exit the 503B sterile compounding business continues the strategy laid out earlier this year to divest non-core assets and re-focus the company and resources to cell therapy,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, CEO of Athenex.
