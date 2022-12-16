Barry Callebaut tipped by UBS for outperformance in 2023

Dec. 16, 2022

UBS highlighted Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut AG (OTCPK:BYCBF) as a top pick for 2023.

The firm thinks the Belgian-Swiss chocolate manufacturer is best-positioned among its peers in the confectionary sector ahead of a recession due to recent expansion in emerging markets and gains in the gourmet chocolate sector.

Putting pencil to paper, UBS forecasts global sales at Barry Callebaut will rise by a healthy 5% in 2023. "We also see Barry’s latest production site investment in the fast-growing region of India and Canada as a reassuring signal for future volume growth granularity," noted the UBS analyst team.

UBS has a Buy rating on Barry Callebaut and boosted its price target to 2,500 Swiss francs to rep 37% upside from the current share price.

During Barry Callebaut's last earnings conference call, execs noted that emerging markets also showed solid high single-digit growth, thanks to key markets such as China, India, Chile, and Argentina.

CEO Peter Boone on emerging markets: "I see opportunities to further leverage our footprint across the globe from developed to emerging markets. We just established our first chocolate production footprint on the African continent are building a factory in Canada to cater to fundamental trends and also as a leader on innovation push boundaries for example with the second generation of chocolate we just unveiled."

