Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares rose sharply in premarket trading on Friday as UBS moved to a bullish stance on the stock.

“We raise 2023E/24E revenue and earnings estimates, given the recent accelerated easing of COVID controls in China, a likely faster-than-expected outbound travel recovery, and continued momentum in overseas markets,” the bank’s analysts told clients on Friday.

As such, the team upgraded the stock to Buy from a prior Hold and hiked their price target to $41 from $28.

To be sure, the team expects some turbulence on the way to the projected upside as the pace of pandemic policy shifts remains uncertain. Nonetheless, the long-term trajectory remains promising, providing an attractive entry point at present.

“Recovery in long-haul and outbound travel benefits both top and bottom line in the past few years, under tight COVID restrictions, long-haul trips underperformed short-haul and local trips, and outbound travel was muted,” the team acknowledged. We now expect these trends to reverse given the COVID controls are being rapidly rolled back, which could benefit Trip.com more than its peers.”

Shares rose 2.51% in premarket trading.

Dig into the travel company’s latest earnings results.