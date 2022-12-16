Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) announced Friday its plans to reduce more than 40% of staff and sell 70% of ownership in its subsidiary Razor Genomics, Inc, the developer of the company’s DetermaRx lung cancer test.

The sale follows a Stock Purchase Agreement Oncocyte (OCX) signed with certain unnamed buyers, under which the company will retain a 30% stake in Razor Genomics. The transaction, expected to close later, also involves the transfer of all assets and liabilities related to DetermaRx, the company said.

The staff reduction is part of a strategy to “realign its team towards key products that address larger markets,” Oncocyte (OCX) noted. The company also announced that the roles of Gisela Paulsen, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Douglas Ross, Chief Scientific Officer, will no longer be available.

Ms. Paulsen and Dr. Ross will, however, serve the company as advisors during a period of transition over the next quarter.

“We believe this transaction, along with the reduction in force, will prepare us for a more focused strategy and further elongate our cash runaway as we prepare for key commercial and developmental milestones in 2023,” interim Chief Executive Joshua Riggs said.

In February 2021, Oncocyte (OCX) completed the acquisition of Razor Genomics for $15.7M in cash and stock.