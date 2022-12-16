John Hancock closed-end funds announce share repurchase plan

Dec. 16, 2022
  • John Hancock closed-end funds announce renewal of share repurchase plan.
  • This includes John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO), John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ), John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS), John Hancock  Investors Trust (JHI), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD), and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield (HTY).
  • Under the plans, each Fund may purchase, between January 1 and December 31, 2023, up to an additional 10% of its outstanding common shares.
  • The share repurchase plans allow the repurchase of common shares in the open market at a discount to NAV.

