Futu Holdings cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse after strong rally limits upside
Dec. 16, 2022 9:11 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)COMPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse analyst Charles Zhou downgraded Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Neutral from Outperform after the Chinese fintech stock's recent rally brought it up to the analyst's target price of $64.
- Since the end of October, Futu (FUTU) outperformed the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) by 100 percentage points and the Hang Seng Tech Index by 53 pp, Zhou said.
- While Thursday's statement by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board about gaining access to U.S.-listed Chinese companies' audits reduces the risk of the U.S. delisting Chinese ADRs, the resolution was widely expected, the analyst said. In Friday U.S. premarket trading, FUTU gained 0.4%.
- After talking with a large number of Futu (FUTU) investors, Zhou said most investors appreciate the company's strong earnings outlook, "however, following the strong rally (+140% from the low point on 24-Oct.), investors are concerned about limited upside in the near term."
- The Neutral rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Strong Buy and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- Meanwhile, SA contributor The Value Pendulum in mid-October said more time is needed for meaningful diversification at the company.
Comments