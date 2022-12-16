Titan International announces $50M share repurchase program
Dec. 16, 2022 9:15 AM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Titan International (NYSE:TWI) authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $50M for the repurchase of the company's common stock.
- This authorization will take effect immediately and will remain in place for up to three years.
"The Company's performance over the last two years has now given our Board of Directors an opportunity to look at our strategic options for our cash. We believe there are numerous options in front of us to impact our financial returns to investors, and this authorization is just one of those options that we will pursue," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Shares +0.53% premarket.
