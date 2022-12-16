Ritchie Bros. holder Luxor plans to vote against IAA Inc. deal
Dec. 16, 2022 9:16 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA), RBA:CA, RBABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A top Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA) holder said it plans to vote against the purchase of IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) as a deal would "severely erode RBA’s business quality and lacks compelling industrial logic."
- "RBA risks permanent destruction of billions of dollars in shareholder value, as evidenced by the market’s reaction to the announcement of the IAA Merger," Luxor Capital Group, which has a 3.6% stake in Ritchie Bros. (RBA), wrote in a letter to Ritchie's board on Friday.
- The Luxor opposition comes as Ritchie Bros. (RBA) shares plunged 18% on the day the $7.3 billion IAA deal was announced last month with some analysts questioning the transaction. Last month IAA holder Ancora Holdings said it planned to vote against the auto salvage company's sale to to Ritchie Bros (RBA).
- Luxor also argues that RBA’s shares are "dramatically undervalued" and shouldn't be used as an "acquisition currency" for the IAA deal and that RBA holders would be "massively diluted" by the IAA transaction.
- Luxor said it believes that Ritchie Bros. (RBA) would be best served by remaining a standalone company and that the shares are worth $140, or nearly a 150% premium to current trading prices.
- "RBA shareholders have nothing to lose by voting down this deal, and the company’s stock would likely re-rate materially higher if the deal is not completed," Luxor wrote in the letter.
- Although some analysts and investors have criticized the deal, Scotiabank earlier this month raised its rating on Ritchie Bros. (RBA) to sector outperform, saying that it has "made a complete U-turn" and now sees the merits of the deal.
