Sanofi, Regeneron Dupixent's expanded use gets EMA panel nod for approval in EU
Dec. 16, 2022
- A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in patients 12 years and older who are inadequately controlled by, are intolerant to or who are not eligible for conventional medicinal therapy.
- Sanofi said that if approved, Dupixent would be the first and only targeted medicine specifically indicated for this patient population in the EU.
- In May, the U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of Dupixent in EoE.
- EoE is a chronic inflammatory disease in which a type of white blood cell called eosinophil builds up in the lining of the esophagus. This build up damages the esophagus and can cause symptoms including acid reflux, vomiting, abdominal discomfort and trouble in swallowing.
- Dupixent is already approved in the EU to treat atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and and prurigo nodularis.
- In Q3, sales of Dupixent amounted to €2.31B.
