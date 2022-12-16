Trean Insurance to be acquired by Altaris Capital for $6.15 per share in cash
Dec. 16, 2022
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock rallies 92% premarket as it entered into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Altaris, which currently owns ~47% of Trean’s outstanding common stock.
- Under the terms, Altaris will acquire all of the common stock that it does not currently own for $6.15 in cash/share, representing a 97% premium to Trean’s closing price on December 15, 2022.
- Also, a 133% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price per share of $2.64 as of Dec. 15, 2022.
- "As a long-term investor in the Company, Altaris is deeply familiar with our business and recognizes the value of our talented team, and we look forward to Altaris’ continued contributions to Trean as a private company.” said Julie Baron, President and CEO of Trean.
- TIG +92.31% premarket to $6.00.
