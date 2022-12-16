Axis Capital cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo on property, catastrophe reinsurance exit

Wells Fargo on Friday downgraded Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Underweight from Equal Weight as it expects the insurer to miss out on the "hardest catastrophe reinsurance market seen in decades", putting it at a disadvantage vs. peers.

Axis (AXS) exited the property and catastrophe reinsurance business to position itself as a specialty insurer.

"Our sense is reinsurers expect the business could offer an ROE in the range of 30%, assuming a $90B global industry loss year. Given AXS exited writing the business, it will not be able to leverage stronger pricing expected in 2023 (and beyond)," said analyst Elyse Greenspan.

"Those without a catastrophe offering are likely in a position to lose share on casualty business to reinsurers with a fuller offering," she added.

Axis (AXS) announced a stock buyback program recently, but Wells Fargo doesn't expect any repurchases in the near-to-intermediate term.

It expects Axis (AXS) to use capital from the property and catastrophe reinsurance exit for writings in other business lines, not for returning capital to shareholders.

The research firm maintained its EPS estimates and $55 price target on Axis (AXS), implying 1.5% potential downside to its last close.

Wells Fargo's bearish rating contrasts bullish sell-side ratings on Axis (AXS). But SA Quant rates the stock Hold.