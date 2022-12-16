180 Life Sciences plunges on announcing 1-for 20 reverse stock split
Dec. 16, 2022 9:28 AM ET180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) will effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share.
- The trading on a post-split basis is expected to commence on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 19, 2022.
- No change was made to the trading symbol for the Company’s shares of common stock or public warrants in connection with the reverse split.
- The company expects that the reverse stock split will allow the company to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split.
- The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from ~40.5M to ~2.0M.
- Shares are trading down 12.62% premarket.
Comments