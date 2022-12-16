Dropbox acquires FormSwift for $95M in cash
Dec. 16, 2022 9:30 AM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) has acquired California-based FormSwift, a privately held SaaS company offering a cloud-based service for organizations and individuals, for $95M in cash subject to customary purchase price adjustments.
- The addition will give customers a template library and a simple solution to create, complete, edit and save critical business forms and agreements, further bolstering Dropbox’s end-to-end agreement workflow capabilities.
- With the move, Dropbox aims to bring FormSwift’s vast library of templates, from employee onboarding waivers, to rental agreements, to NDAs and to its customers, giving them the ability to find, edit, sign and share the documents they need, all from Dropbox.
- The relevant impact of the FormSwift acquisition on Dropbox’s financial metrics will be discussed during its fiscal Q4 2022 quarterly earnings call.
