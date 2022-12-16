Pason announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Dec. 16, 2022 Pason Systems Inc. (PSI:CA), PSYTF
- Pason Systems (OTCPK:PSYTF) has announced that the TSX has accepted Pason's Notice of Intention to commence a normal course issuer bid.
- The 2023 NCIB effectively renews the existing normal course issuer bid, which started on December 20, 2021 and is scheduled to end on December 19, 2022.
- The 2023 NCIB will commence on December 20, 2022 and will terminate on December 19, 2023 or such earlier time as the 2023 NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Pason.
- Under the 2023 NCIB, Pason may purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as Pason considers advisable, up to a maximum of 8,105,263 Common Shares, which represents 10% of the public float of 81,052,633 Common Shares as at December 12, 2022.
