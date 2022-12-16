Trump SPAC DWAC falls as CFO, others exit
Dec. 16, 2022 9:34 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, fell 1.6% amid a disclosure that the company's chief financial officer resigned last Friday.
- Luiz Philippe Braganza resigned as CFO last Friday, according to an 8-K filing from Thursday. The resignation didn't result from any disagreement with the company concerning any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices.
- Digital World (DWAC) also disclosed that board member Lee Jacobson resigned from the board on Nov. 28 and board member Rodrigo Veloso resigned last Friday.
- The departures come as Digital Word (DWAC) shares have plunged 80% since hitting highs in early March as the SPAC has dealt with several regulatory investigations, continued delays on its deal to merge with Trump's media company and concerns that the former President would return to Twitter after Elon Musk allowed him back on the platform.
- DWAC stock fell 6% on Thursday after Trump promised a "big announcement," which turned out to be a digital trade card collection.
