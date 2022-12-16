Chevron New Energies leads Svante's series E funding with $318M

Dec. 16, 2022 9:36 AM ETCVXBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment

Chevron Corporation office building in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chevron New Energies on Friday announced that it is the lead investor in Svante, a carbon capture and removal technology company, raising $318 million in the series E round.
  • Through the investment, Svante is expected to accelerate necessary manufacturing of its tools and technology essential for a carbon capture, utilization, and storage business.
  • The funding from Chevron will support Svante’s filter manufacturing facility in Vancouver, which is anticipated to produce enough filter modules to capture millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide per year across hundreds of large-scale carbon capture and storage facilities.

Comments (1)

