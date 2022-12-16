Oneok upgraded, Williams downgraded as Wells Fargo adjusts midstream ratings

Oil Refinery And Pipeline In Desert During Sunset

imaginima

Oneok (NYSE:OKE) on Friday was upgraded to an Overweight investment rating from Equal Weight and Williams (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight by analysts at Wells Fargo Securities.

The rating changes were part of the bank’s adjustments of its 2023 outlook for master limited partnerships ((MLPs)) in oil and natural gas processing, storage and distribution – known as the midstream part of the energy industry.

“We’re positive on midstream heading in 2023 as we believe the sector’s solid underlying fundamentals, reasonable valuations and improved free cash flow should support outperformance on a relative basis,” Michael Blum, analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a Dec. 16 report. “We expect continued capital discipline from midstream resulting in robust FCF and higher cash returns to shareholders.”

The bank’s forecast assumes a mild global recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tackle inflation will dampen demand for energy, but supply-chain bottlenecks and limits on oil output will provide a floor for crude prices.

Demand for natural gas liquids will rebound as China re-opens from its strict pandemic lockdowns. U.S. producers of liquid natural gas will continue to see strong demand from China and Europe, according to the report.

Wells Fargo Securities rating changes, Dec. 16
New Old
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Overweight Equal Weight
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL:CA) Overweight Equal Weight
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Overweight Equal Weight
The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Equal Weight Overweight
DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Equal Weight Overweight
Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) Equal Weight Overweight
Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE:ETRN) Equal Weight Overweight
Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Equal Weight Underweight
Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Equal Weight Overweight
TC Energy Corp. (TRP:CA) Underweight Equal Weight
NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) Underweight Overweight

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.