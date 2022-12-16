Drop in natural gas ETFs marks another swing in a volatile week of trading

A drop in natural gas prices (NG1:COM) put pressure on exchange trade funds tied to the commodity, continuing a volatile week for the group that has seen wide swings in price.

In Friday's early trading, the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) was -5.1%, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) slid 2.5%, and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) plunged by 9.6%.

The drop came as natural gas prices fell as much as 10% on Friday morning. By midmorning, prices had moderated a bit, but natural gas was still -5.5% and hovering near the $6.587/MMBtu level. The latest dip came amid an updated forecast calling for warmer temperatures in the U.S. after Christmas.

Friday's slide continues a rollercoaster week for the natural gas ETFs. For instance, after a nearly 7% rise on Tuesday, UNG dropped 8% on Wednesday, only to rebound with another 7% climb during Thursday's action.

With Friday's dip in natural gas prices, the inverse leveraged ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) has gained 9.5%. The investment vehicle is designed to rise when the underlying commodity falls.

On a larger scale, despite Friday’s losses, natural gas prices are higher by 74.4% in 2022. Year-to-date UNG +63.8%, UNL +84.8%, BOIL +34.4%, and KOLD -93.6%.

In broader financial news, the major market averages opened Friday's trading session lower while Treasury yields ticked higher.