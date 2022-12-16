DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) ADR dropped in the morning hours Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the French biotech to Sell from Neutral citing uncertain prospects for its lead candidate Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy targeted at peanut allergies.

While VP has the potential to win "meaningful" market share given its favorable dosing profile and less challenging tolerability, the "timing of market entry and regulatory path forward is the key concern for us," the analysts wrote.

In September, DBV Tech (DBVT) announced that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on its Phase 3 clinical trial for VP targeted at children aged 4 – 7 with peanut allergy.

Identifying the issue as "the most recent roadblock to VP's path forward," Goldman Sachs opines that the options available to resolve the partial hold will increase development expenses for VP.

The analysts, therefore, raise the opex forecast to reflect the increased R&D spending required to generate additional safety data. The analysts also note the recent decision by Aimmune Therapeutics of Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) to seek a regulatory nod for the rival product Palforzia for a younger age group.

Given the competition from Palforzia for the 1 – 3-year age group and due to a relatively smaller patient population involved in the pivotal VITESSE trial for VP, the analysts lowered the peak sales forecast for the candidate and trimmed the DBVT price target to $1 from $1.5 per share.

Goldman Sachs also points to Nestlé's (OTCPK:NSRGY) decision to consider a strategic review of the Palforzia business.