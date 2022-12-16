Oshkosh Defense receives $543M order for more JLTVs as follow-on contract award nears
Dec. 16, 2022 9:45 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh Defense (NYSE:OSK) secures $543M order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal to exercise available options to support the fielding of the joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) family of vehicles.
- The order includes Oshkosh Defense JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy.
“...As we prepare for the follow-on contract award to be announced in early 2023, Oshkosh is in a great position to continue providing the best JLTV solution today and for many years to come,” ,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense.
