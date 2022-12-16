Roche's hemophilia A therapy Hemlibra's expanded use gets EMA panel's backing

Dec. 16, 2022 9:51 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Sunset view of riverside of Rhine dominated by the Roche tower in Switzerland

trabantos/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Hemlibra for the routine prevention of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors who have moderate disease with severe bleeding phenotype.
  • Hemlibra (emicizumab) is already approved for routine prophylaxis of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) with with factor VIII inhibitors and those without factor VIII inhibitors who have severe disease.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of the drug.
  • Hemophilia A is a genetic bleeding disorder caused by insufficient levels of a blood protein called factor VIII, which helps in clotting of blood.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.