Roche's hemophilia A therapy Hemlibra's expanded use gets EMA panel's backing
Dec. 16, 2022 9:51 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Hemlibra for the routine prevention of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors who have moderate disease with severe bleeding phenotype.
- Hemlibra (emicizumab) is already approved for routine prophylaxis of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) with with factor VIII inhibitors and those without factor VIII inhibitors who have severe disease.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of the drug.
- Hemophilia A is a genetic bleeding disorder caused by insufficient levels of a blood protein called factor VIII, which helps in clotting of blood.
