Kanzhun seeks a second listing in Hong Kong
Dec. 16, 2022 9:48 AM ETKanzhun Limited (BZ)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) on Friday announced that it would pursue a dual listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
- The company said its American depositary shares will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the Nasdaq.
- Upon the dual primary listing on the HKEX, the shares will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the Nasdaq.
- With respect to the proposed dual primary listing on the HKEX, Morgan Stanley Asia and Goldman Sachs Asia are acting as the joint sponsors.
