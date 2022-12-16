Jefferies downgrades Lincoln National to Underperform on free cash flow uncertainty

Jefferies cut its rating on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Underperform from Hold on account of increased uncertainty over its near-term free cash flow generation.

It also reduced its 2023/2024 EPS estimates from $8.60/$9.80 to $8.10/$9.10 to reflect lower life insurance earnings and buybacks.

"Prior to COVID, we put LNC's annual run-rate free cash flow at ~$0.9B. It now appears 2023E normalized free cash flow is closer to $0.2B, or more than 75% decline," said analyst Suneet Kamath, adding that he expects only modest recovery to $0.4B-$0.5B in 2024E.

Jefferies does not expect stock buybacks to resume till 2025, absent a sizeable (and possibly free cash flow dilutive) block deal.

Shares of Lincoln (LNC) fell 57% YTD, which Jefferies said is roughly in-line with the expected drop in 2024E free cash flow. Also, excess capital is down ~$1.25B YTD (or ~10% of YE 2021 market cap).

"We argue the stock's YTD decline does not fully reflect the increased uncertainty/wide range of outcomes (in both directions) on future free cash flow development," said Kamath.

Jefferies also cut its price target on Lincoln (LNC) to $25 from $40 (18.9% potential downside to last close) on account of dimmed EPS forecast and a lower relative P/E target.

The research firm's rating is in line with SA Quant's Sell rating on Lincoln (LNC). Wall Street analysts on average rate the stock Hold.