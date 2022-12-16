Synaptogenix crashes 69% as Phase 2 trial for Alzheimer’s candidate fails
Dec. 16, 2022 10:01 AM ETSynaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap biotech Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) lost ~67% on Friday morning after announcing that its Phase 2 trial for Alzheimer's disease candidate Bryostatin-1 did not meet the main goal.
- The randomized study sponsored by the National Institute of Health (NIH) was designed to evaluate the long-term efficacy of Bryostatin-1 versus placebo in advanced and moderately severe AD.
- The trial did not achieve the primary endpoint of the change in the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score from baseline at week 28 after the second course of treatment. The average increase in the SIB total score of 1.4 points for the Bryostatin-1 group versus 0.6 points in the placebo group at week 28 was not statistically significant.
- The company said it remains well funded as of mid-December with nearly $38.5M in cash or $4.00 per share.
In July 2021, Synaptogenix (SNPX) shares plunged after announcing additional data from two studies for Bryostatin to indicate that the experimental therapy for Alzheimer’s missed primary endpoints.
