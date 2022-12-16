Dentsply Sirona pared decline earlier on speculation of activist in 2023

Dec. 16, 2022 10:24 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Little girl at the Dentists office

Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) earlier pared some of its decline, though now is down 2%, amid speculation that the company may be an activist target next year.
  • Dentsply (XRAY) is predicted to be an activist target in 2023, Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson wrote in an item on Friday.
  • The latest speculation comes after Gordon Haskett also highlighted in a piece last month a Morgan Stanley 13F filing, which could be a sign of activist buying shares of XRAY through the firm.
  • The potential activist comes as Dentsply (XRAY) shares have dropped 45% this year as the company announced that it started an internal probe over the alleged use of incentives to sell products to distributors. Dentsply announced in April that its former CEO was terminated and named a new CEO in late August.

