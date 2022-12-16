Torrid Holdings stock surges on unusual volume

Dec. 16, 2022 10:30 AM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

A Torrid store in Pearland, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock surged to an over 20% gain at highs on Friday.

Trading volume within the 30 minutes of Friday’s market open already exceeded the daily average. The stock courts elevated short interest at 10.61%, according to SeekingAlpha data.

The bounce on Friday marks a sharp rebound from an over 30% drop marked in the week after its Q3 earnings report. Analyst downgrades in the wake of earnings added to downside pressure. Shares touched a 52-week low of $2.76 on Thursday, dipping into oversold territory on multiple technical indicators.

Nonetheless, SeekingAlpha’s Quant team still sees tough times ahead for the stock. After a brief surge for the California-based retailer, shares slumped back to a more modest 9.12% gain as of 10:30 AM ET.

Read more on the company’s recent DTC agreement with ThredUp.

