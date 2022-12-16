The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 3.4% lower Friday following a downgrade to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, measuring increasing macro advertising challenges and more risk to the company's subscriber growth.

The firm had been Overweight based on a view that it could realize "strong subscriber penetration, pricing power, and healthy long-term operating leverage" as the leader in a growing paid news market, analyst Thomas Yeh said.

But a recent slowdown in net subscriber additions has raised concerns that the penetration opportunity has "reached a greater level of maturity sooner than expected."

Meanwhile, if U.S. consumer spending weakens then the company would face broader cyclical pressure in advertising.

The firm still believes more subscriber penetration will drive double-digit sub revenue growth, but now there's a more balanced risk/reward due to those limitations.

"We remain constructive on improving unit economics due to pricing opportunities and an attractive cost structure," Yeh says, noting the company's unique position offers two areas of downside support: pricing power among "more tenured" subscribers, and a scaled and growing newsroom that offers a strong competitive advantage.

The price flexibility means that even if subscriber acquisition slows, a mix shift could still drive improving average revenue per user, Yeh notes.

The firm has a $37 price target (implying 14% further upside), which it notes already implies a premium earnings multiple.

This week, the company's chief financial officer set up retirement for 2023.