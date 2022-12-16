Invesco downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank on dim equity markets outlook
Dec. 16, 2022
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock dropped 3.5% in Friday morning trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell downgraded the asset manager's stock to Hold from Buy as upside remains limited with equity markets expected to continue declining for much of 2023. Price target is cut to $19 from $22.
- The analyst specifically points to Invesco stock's (IVZ) QTD performance of +43% vs. the 26% gain for its asset management peers.
- Bedell also reduced EPS estimates for the company as its its profile is levered more to equity markets, which he expects will fall more than 20% in the first three quarters of 2023.
- "While we regard IVZ's business mix as well diversified and of high quality, including its management team, we think the firm could struggle to generate positive long-term product organic growth in 2023, after a strong inflection to positive flows for seven straight quarters to the back half of 2020 through early 2022," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
