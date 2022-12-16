Taiwan Semiconductor has 'manageable' impact from new China chip ban, BofA says

technician with wafer

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is likely to feel some impact from the newly announced order adding Yangtze Memory Technologies and 21 other "major" Chinese companies in the artificial intelligence chip arena, Bank of America said, but it's likely that it will be "manageable" for the world's largest semiconductor foundry.
  • Analyst Brad Lin noted that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) now only gets roughly 8% of its revenue from China, down from a peak of 22% in 2020 when it still had Huawei as a client. Additionally, the company's expansion into global manufacturing sites, notably in Arizona, should "help lower the relevant geopolitical risks in the long run," Lin wrote in a note to clients.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shares fell more than 1.2% to $76.66 in early trading on Thursday.
  • On Thursday, the Biden Administration added 36 Chinese companies to a trade backlist, including Yangtze Memory Technologies, Cambricon, CETC and PXW Semiconductor Manufactory Co, among others.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) declared its quarterly dividend on Thursday and will pay it to shareholders of record as of December 16 on January 12.

Comments (4)

