ViiV wins EU backing for new HIV drug formulation for children

Dec. 16, 2022 11:10 AM ETGSK plc (GSK), PFE, SGIOF, SGIOYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

HIV and AIDS Written Woodblocks Sitting on Red Background

MicroStockHub

  • ViiV Healthcare announced Friday that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed the marketing authorization for a new dispersible tablet formulation of its HIV medication Triumeq PD for children.
  • U.K.-based ViiV Healthcare is majority owned by GSK (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY).
  • With the positive opinion of EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), Triumeq PD - comprising abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine in fixed doses - will be available for children weighing from 14Kg – 25Kg subject to a final decision from the European Commission.
  • On Friday, CHMP also adopted a label expansion of the Triumeq tablet to include children weighing at least 25 kg.
  • Early this year, the FDA approved Triumeq PD as the first dispersible single tablet formulation containing dolutegravir for children.
  • In 2014, the European Commission approved Triumeq to treat HIV in adults and adolescents.

