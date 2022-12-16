ViiV wins EU backing for new HIV drug formulation for children
- ViiV Healthcare announced Friday that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed the marketing authorization for a new dispersible tablet formulation of its HIV medication Triumeq PD for children.
- U.K.-based ViiV Healthcare is majority owned by GSK (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY).
- With the positive opinion of EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), Triumeq PD - comprising abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine in fixed doses - will be available for children weighing from 14Kg – 25Kg subject to a final decision from the European Commission.
- On Friday, CHMP also adopted a label expansion of the Triumeq tablet to include children weighing at least 25 kg.
- Early this year, the FDA approved Triumeq PD as the first dispersible single tablet formulation containing dolutegravir for children.
- In 2014, the European Commission approved Triumeq to treat HIV in adults and adolescents.
