Sen Schumer makes final effort to get SAFE Banking Act passed for cannabis businesses

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has taken what is likely the last effort to get the SAFE Banking Act passed during the current legislative session by working with Republicans to get it tucked into the omnibus spending bill.

Schumer has made changes to the legislation to address concerns from some Republican lawmakers, Politico reported.

The website also said that Schumer will spend Friday through the weekend pushing for SAFE's inclusion with House and Senate leaders in discussions on the spending bill.

Schumer's efforts are likely to be a tall order considering that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a prior attempt to include the marijuana banking legislation in a defense bill.

Recently, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said he wants to take up SAFE Banking in 2023.