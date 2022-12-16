The Macau government signed official contracts with the six provisional winners of gaming license renewals. The casino operators will invest about $15B as part of the extension, with the non-gaming investment commitment about 10X the size of the gaming investment.

Macau officials want the non-gaming investments is be made in order to attract foreign visitation with shows, performances, ports events, cultural and arts features, and ocean tourism. Bank of America noted that Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) will account for almost half of the total investments, while the remaining four operators share the remainder. The government statesd that the nongaming investment will include both capex and opex. Each operator is expected to submit a proposal for the next year in September.

What to watch: At a press conference on Friday, Macau officials said if the COVID situation is under control, policies will be relaxed further. More flight to Macau are also anticipated if demand picks back up. The timing of any changes could be key with the Chinese New Year holiday scheduled to run from January 22 to February 5.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (MSC).