Alibaba shares rise as co-founder sells $260M company stake
- Alibaba (BABA) shares edged up by 2% Friday as one of the company's founders filed to sell a large piece of his holdings in the Chinese Internet giant.
- Joe Tsai, who in addition to co-founding Alibaba (BABA) serves as its vice chairman, this week filed to sell 3M share of the company's U.S.-traded shares worth approximately $260M. Tsai has tapped Morgan Stanley to handled the sale, which includes a trading plan for the process, according to a report from Bloomberg.
- Alibaba (BABA) has had a busy week, as the company has reportedly been banned from buying certain semiconductors from British chip designer Arm Holdings. On Thursday, Alibaba and other Chinese tech stocks slumped as U.S. regulators said they had been granted full access to the books of auditors based in mainland China and Hong Kong. The move was related to a new U.S. rules that could lead to Chinese companies' shares being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges for failing to meet certain auditing guidelines.
Comments (1)