Energy Fuels sells $18.5M worth uranium to U.S. govt

Dec. 16, 2022 11:23 AM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), EFR:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments

Fuel

Liens/iStock via Getty Images

  • Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) on Friday said it won a contract to sell $18.5 million of natural uranium concentrates to the U.S. government to establish a strategic uranium reserve.
  • The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration is the agency tasked with purchasing domestic U3O8 and conversion services for the uranium reserve.
  • The uranium reserve is intended to be a backup source of supply for domestic nuclear power plants in the event of a significant market disruption.
  • The company said on December 12, it applied for a membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU Consortium, which is managed by the DOE's office of Nuclear Energy.

