Energy Fuels sells $18.5M worth uranium to U.S. govt
Dec. 16, 2022 Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)
- Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) on Friday said it won a contract to sell $18.5 million of natural uranium concentrates to the U.S. government to establish a strategic uranium reserve.
- The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration is the agency tasked with purchasing domestic U3O8 and conversion services for the uranium reserve.
- The uranium reserve is intended to be a backup source of supply for domestic nuclear power plants in the event of a significant market disruption.
- The company said on December 12, it applied for a membership in the DOE's newly created HALEU Consortium, which is managed by the DOE's office of Nuclear Energy.
