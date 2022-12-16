AstraZeneca's cancer, heart drugs gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in EU

Dec. 16, 2022 11:51 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), DSKYF, DSNKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca - Factory

Fotonen

  • A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) medicines Edistride, Forxiga and Enhertu.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted an extension to an existing indication of Edistride (dapagliflozin) and Forxiga (whose active substance is also dapagliflozin) to treat adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure. The earlier indication for both was limited to treatment of adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.
  • Edistride and Forxiga are also approved in the EU to treat certain patients with type 2 diabetes; and chronic kidney disease.
  • The CHMP also gave a greenlight to expanded use of AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) Enhertu as monotherapy for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2‑low breast cancer who have received prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.
  • Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) is already approved to treat certain patients with breast cancer, and a type of gastric cancer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.