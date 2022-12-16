Wells Fargo bullish on Ryan Specialty as focus on excess & surplus market to pay off
Dec. 16, 2022 12:14 PM ETRyan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo on Friday upgraded Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) to Overweight from Equal Weight as its focus on the excess and surplus market should pay dividends in 2023.
- It expects some tailwinds to the insurer's organic growth due to concentration in the E&S market (where continued growth is expected) and in property business (given rising property insurance prices after Hurricane Ian).
- "As the company shows double-digit organic growth, expands margins, and perhaps finds accretive M&A, we believe shares should outperform relative to the insurance brokerage sector," said analyst Elyse Greenspan.
- Also, Ryan (RYAN) CEO Patrick Ryan meaningfully increased his stock holdings recently, which Greenspan said is a bullish sign.
- Wells Fargo raised Ryan's (RYAN) 2023 organic growth forecast to 14.8% from 10.7%. EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 are now $1.35 and $1.70 (from $1.30 and $1.60).
- It also raised its price target to $45 from $41 based on a ~21x 2023E EBITDA multiple.
- Wells Fargo's Overweight rating on Ryan (RYAN) is in line with bullish sell-side ratings. But SA Quant rates the stock Hold.
Comments