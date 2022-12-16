Catalyst watch: Tesla looks to end skid, Nike earnings, Rocket Lab launch and Broadcom-VMware review
Dec. 16, 2022 3:00 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)DIS, IMAX, BA, NKE, KMX, FDX, UPS, BB, GILD, SBUX, MU, LUV, FL, NSC, PAYX, TTC, HEI, SKX, CCL, GIS, MCS, UAA, NCMI, CNK, VMW, LULU, SCS, RDI, AVGO, LMNR, TSLA, MULN, AMC, CHRS, SE, RCUS, BLNK, CNNWQ, ZM, RKLB, VHAQ, GSUN, BFRI, LPTVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - December 19
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume has moved higher on Sea Limited (SE) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) over the last week. Short interest has pushed up on Blink Charging (BLNK) again. Also watch Rocket Lab (RKLB) with the company's first-ever mission from U.S. soil scheduled to launch from NASA's Wallops Island facility in Virginia on December 18. While the California-based company has been launching small satellites to orbit from New Zealand since 2018, a successful U.S. launch could attract more attention to the stock. Investors will also be watching Tesla (TSLA) closely to see if the electric vehicle stock can find a bottom following its 62% YTD slide.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Heico (HEI) and Steelcase (SCS).
- All week - Data reports that traders with be watching for are latest pricing updates on paper and containerboard.
- All week - Futures contracts that expire during the week include the January contract for crude oil and various Treasury contracts. The expirations can lead to more volatility.
- Box office - Cinema names will be on watch with weekend numbers for Avatar: The Way of Water (DIS) expected to impress. The sequel to the all-time cinema box office champion from 13 years ago could be key for AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ), Cinemark (CNK), IMAX (IMAX), Marcus (MCS), Reading International (RDI), Cineplex (CGX:CA), and National CineMedia (NCMI).
- All day - The IPO lockup period expires for a block of shares of Golden Sun (GSUN).
- 1:00 p.m. Biofrontera (BFRI) will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Renmark.
Tuesday - December 20
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Nike (NKE), General Mills (GIS), FedEx (FDX), and Blackberry (BB).
- All day - The results of the European antitrust review of the planned Broadcom (AVGO) acquisition of VMware (VMW) is expected to be announced.
- All day - Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) will present details on Phase 2 data on Domvanalimab at ASCO plenary Series.
- 8:30 a.m. The November housing report is expected to show 1404K units vs. 14252K in October. Bank of America thinks the release will continue the narrative of a cool-down in the housing market until the market reaches a new equilibrium.
- 5:00 p.m. Nike (NKE) will hold its earnings call. Companies that have a very high trading correlation with Nike include Under Armour (UAA), Foot Locker (FL), Skechers (SKX), Lululemon (LULU), as well as Starbucks (SBUX) due to the China connection.
- 5:30 a.m. FedEx (FDX) will hold its earnings call and provide guidance that could impact sentiment on UPS (UPS). Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) also have a surprisingly high trading correlation with FedEx.
Wednesday - December 21
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Micron Technology (MU) and Toro Company (TTC). Carnival (CCL) will also report with option trading implying a double-digit share price swing.
- All day - The IPO lockup period expires for a block of shares of Loop Media (LPTV). Shares of LPTV trade almost 20% above the level the IPO was priced at.
- 9:00 a.m. The November existing home sales report is expected to show a drop to 4.20M units vs. 4.43M for October. The housing market is being impacted by affordability challenges.
Thursday - December 22
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Paychex (PAYX) and CarMax (KMX). Options trading implies a double-digit share price swing for Limoneira (LMNR) after its earnings report arrives.
Friday - December 23
- All day - The FDA action date on Coherus BioSciences' (CHRS) toripalimab arrives. Phase 2 interim analysis released previously noted encouraging clinical activity with no specific data. The stock has rallied in the past off toripalimab developments.
- All day - Mullen Automotive (MULN) shareholders will vote on the proposed increase in the aggregate number of authorized shares of common stock to 5B from 1.75B. Mullen is also asking shareholders to approve an up to 1-for-25 reverse stock split and an amendment to facilitate the issuance of $150B in convertible notes and up to $190Min convertible preferred stock.
- All day - Shareholders with Viveon Health Acquisition (VHAQ) will meet to vote on taking aesthetics company Suneva public in a SPAC deal.
- 8:30 a.m. The durable goods order release for November is expected to show a 0.8% decline compared to the 1.1% gain in October. A decrease in aircraft orders from Boeing (BA) is expected to be a factor.
