Donald Trump's NFT collection sells out after going on sale Thursday - report
Dec. 16, 2022 12:36 PM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Former President Donald Trump's digital trading card collection sold out after it was released on Thursday.
- The non-fungible token, or NFT, digital trading card collection, has a floor price of about 0.19, ETH, or $230, more than double its original price of $99, according to a Coindesk report, which cited data from OpenSea.
- One of the more rare cards in the election, which has Trump standing in front of the Statue of Liberty, is currently listed at 20TH, or about $24,000, according to the report.
- Trump's SPAC SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, fell 6% on Thursday after Trump revealed that his "major announcement" was the launch of his digital trading card collection.
- DWAC shares fell 1.3% on Friday amid a disclosure that the company's chief financial officer and two other board member resigned recently.
