  • The FDA has flagged shortages of diabetes medications Trulicity and Mounjaro developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), confirming the company’s recent comments about an “unprecedented” demand for the two injections.
  • On Thursday, the regulator added Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and certain doses of Trulicity (dulaglutide) to its drug shortage list, citing demand increase as the reason for stock outages.
  • The issue comes at a time when Eli Lilly (LLY) is advancing Mounjaro for obesity in late-stage development, seeking a piece of the promising market for weight loss therapies dominated by rival Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF).
  • Novo’s (NVO) Wegovy injection, already indicated in the U.S. for obesity, is also currently in shortage for certain dose strengths due to manufacturing issues.
  • At the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference a few days ago, Lilly (LLY) said that the company is gearing up for a “substantial expansion” of its manufacturing capacity for diabetes drugs around 2025.
  • Late November, Novo (NVO) gained after the FDA cleared regulatory issues at two manufacturing sites employed by contract manufacturer Catalent (CTLT) to produce Wegovy.

