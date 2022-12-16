The Biden administration plans to buy 3 million barrels of oil to help replenish the country’s strategic reserves.

The decision comes after the federal government's historic release of 180 million barrels to bring down gasoline prices.

The U.S. Department of Energy plans to solicit bids for oil that will be delivered in February, Bloomberg News reported, citing a senior official.

In addition, the agency plans an approximately 2 million barrel crude oil exchange to meet emergency supply needs triggered by the Keystone pipeline's shutdown.