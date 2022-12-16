Invitation Homes downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

Dec. 16, 2022 10:39 AM ETINVHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone downgraded Invitation Homes (INVH) to Neutral from Overweight with a $35 price target and the analyst is "more constructive" on real estate investment trusts going into next year.
  • Real estate stocks underperformed in 2022, earnings trended better over the course of the year, and the result has been a "notable re-rating lower" in valuation on both an absolute basis and relative to the broader equity market, Paolone tells investors.
  • He thinks there is still some downside risk to 2023 estimates, but says REIT estimates "should hold up better than many other sectors in a recession." Paolone starts 2023 most favorable on strip centers, net lease, and industrial, and is bullish on commercial real estate brokers "recognizing near-term earnings risk."
  • He says that while valuations are attractive in residential, he moves to the sidelines as slowing growth and downside risk from the economy make the setup tougher.
  • Also, in conjunction with its 2022 outlook, JPMorgan made 12 rating changes.
  • Invitation Homes Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (9 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Invitation Homes shares were down around 33%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 29%.
  • Shares are currently down 2.82% to $30.35 today.

