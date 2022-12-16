BTIG upgrades Agilysys to Buy on 'game-changing contract win'

Dec. 16, 2022 11:10 AM ETAGYSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet upgraded Agilysys (AGYS) to Buy from Neutral with an $83 price target.
  • The company announced a "game-changing contract win" with Marriott to deploy its property management system across U.S. and Canada luxury, premium and select service hotels over the next several years, VanVliet tells investors.
  • This represents a potential 5,600 properties with 940,000 rooms, which should nearly triple Agilysys' PMS business and provide an incremental 20%-plus growth in fiscal 2025 through 2027, says the analyst.
  • Additionally, the contract completely validates Agilysys's investments over the past few years, especially the Indian development center buildout, contends VanVliet.
  • Agilysys Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (2 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Agilysys shares were up around 78%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 90%.
  • Shares are currently up 12.34% to $79.38 today.

