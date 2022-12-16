JP Morgan initiates CoStar at Overweight on attractive revenue, profitability outlook

Dec. 16, 2022 1:25 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

J.P. Morgan on Friday initiated coverage on CoStar (NASDAQ:CSGP) at Overweight as its revenue and profitability outlook is "attractive".

The research firm believes the online real estate marketplace provider can deliver 17% three-year top-line and 21% EBITDA CAGRs on account of revenue diversification and scalability of digital solutions translating into potential margin expansion.

"Significant penetration upside in both single and multi-family real estate markets position CSGP for a multi-billion dollar revenue opportunity," said analyst Alexei Gogolev.

He called CoStar's (CSGP) platform "unmatched" as it contains more than 35 years of propriety data and noted that over $2B was directed to software R&D investments, creating a significant barrier to entry.

"Attractive top-line/profitability outlook, high visibility/guidance accuracy, and strategy of widening the audience of potential users of its real estate information services through online marketplace platforms should drive further re-rating in the stock," Gogolev added.

J.P. Morgan set a price target of $100 on the stock, implying potential upside of 28.4% to its last close.

Wall Street analysts on average are bullish on CoStar (CSGP), but SA Quant rates the stock Hold.

