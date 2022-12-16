Graf Acquisition IV withdraws extension proposal
Dec. 16, 2022 12:06 PM ETGraf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graf Acquisition (NYSE:GFOR) is withdrawing from the ballot for its special meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 21, 2022 the proposal to amend the Co.’s certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which it must consummate a business combination from May 25, 2023 to Sep 29, 2023.
- The withdrawal of the Extension Proposal has no effect on the three other proposals on the ballot for the Special Meeting.
- As a result of the withdrawal, the Co. will cease to provide stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the funds held in the trust account in connection with the Special Meeting.
