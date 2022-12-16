GXO Logistics drops despite positive mention
Dec. 16, 2022 1:42 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) fell 4.9% even after a bullish investor pitch for the contract logistics provider.
- The "market misunderstands" this stock, CNBC commentator Steve Weiss of Short Hill Capital Partners said on the business network.
- "I think it's a phenomenal story," Weiss said. "I'd be patient with it. I'm not selling because it is incredibly incredibly cheap and will recover."
- Weiss also promoted GXO in a CNBC interview last month. GXO shares have dropped 53% this year.
- Last month GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manducas said he believes the potential economic downturn over the next 12 to 18 months will prove the resiliency of its business.
