  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) fell 4.9% even after a bullish investor pitch for the contract logistics provider.
  • The "market misunderstands" this stock, CNBC commentator Steve Weiss of Short Hill Capital Partners said on the business network.
  • "I think it's a phenomenal story," Weiss said. "I'd be patient with it. I'm not selling because it is incredibly incredibly cheap and will recover."
  • Weiss also promoted GXO in a CNBC interview last month. GXO shares have dropped 53% this year.
  • Last month GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manducas said he believes the potential economic downturn over the next 12 to 18 months will prove the resiliency of its business.

