Molecular test maker Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) added ~11% on Friday after Piper Sandler noted that new guidelines issued by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) included recommendations for 22Q screening, a service the company offers with its Panorama test.

The deletion of a small section of human chromosome 22 leads to 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, also known as DiGeorge syndrome, which is characterized by developmental abnormalities such as heart defects and cleft palate.

Piper analysts led by David Westenberg argue that ACMG guidance will be followed by similar guidelines from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), leading to swift payor coverage.

Westenberg and the team, with an Overweight rating and $70 per share target on Natera (NTRA), note that the company has projected up to $300M in additional revenue per year from microdeletion testing.

Both Natera (NTRA) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN) offer non-invasive prenatal screening tests to detect the 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, the incidence of which stands at about 1 in 4,000 live births.

Natera (NTRA) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN) have severely underperformed the boarder market this year, as shown in this graph.