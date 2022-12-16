Mullen Automotive’s (NASDAQ:MULN) nearly 95% decline in 2022 has not dampened social media interest in the name.

Over 265M shares changed hands on Friday, well above the already-lofty daily average volume of about 181M shares. The significantly elevated trading volume comes as the name tops StockTwits’ rankings as the most active individual name discussed on the platform.

While the California-based EV startup’s stock remains depressed from its November 2021 peak, it has marked a sharp rebound to begin December.

Since touching a 52-week low of $0.18 on November 30, shares have rocketed over 60% higher. These sharp gains have been abetted by the closing of a deal for defunct EV startup Electric Last Mile Solutions and the disclosure of a $200M purchase order thus far in December.

Short interest in the name stands at 11.81%, according to SeekingAlpha data.

Read more on the company’s EV charging partnership with Loop.