Chinese pharmas and biotechs risk of delisting averted as US regulators review audits

Several Chinese pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that list on US exchanges, including BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), appear to no longer be in danger of being delisted after US regulators said they were able to review the companies' audits.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act allows the SEC to delist companies and ban a company's shares from being traded if the company fails to allow US regulators to review their company audits for three straight years.

On Thursday, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said that for the first time, in 2022, it was able to investigate and inspect the books at two firms, KPMG Huazhen LLP in mainland China and PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong.

"The Board does not have to wait another year to reassess its determinations," said PCAOB chair Erica Williams. "Should PRC authorities obstruct or otherwise fail to facilitate the PCAOB's access – in any way and at any point in the future – the Board will act immediately to consider the need to issue a new determination."

Other China-based companies initially identified as at risk of delisting in March include CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM).